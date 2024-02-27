Motive Wealth Advisors Sells 2,104 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897,895. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.29 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.