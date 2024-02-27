Motive Wealth Advisors Has $3.23 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Motive Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 3.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 98,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 162,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,324 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 155.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 261,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,376. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.93 and a 52 week high of $115.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

