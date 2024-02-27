Motive Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 0.5% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,817,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.08. The stock had a trading volume of 418,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,160. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

