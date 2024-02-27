Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 28500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Metallic Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 5.11.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

