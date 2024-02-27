Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,492 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.6% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $20,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $340,539,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,589,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,560,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.65 and a 12 month high of $184.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,493 shares of company stock worth $40,152,154. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

