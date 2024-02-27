Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Acquires 649 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

DE traded down $3.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.56. The stock had a trading volume of 814,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,481. The company has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

