Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,733 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises 0.6% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.55% of Canadian National Railway worth $384,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.92. 257,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The company has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.91.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.59%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

