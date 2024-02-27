Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 67.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,519 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.7 %

KOF traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.29. 90,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,531. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.57. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $104.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.57 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.