Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 16,047 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 47.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,047 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.34.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE SNOW traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,626. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.21 and its 200 day moving average is $177.02. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

