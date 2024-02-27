Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.6% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after buying an additional 269,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,542,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,765,000 after buying an additional 909,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. 62,959,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,846,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $639.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.84 and its 200 day moving average is $231.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock valued at $20,545,953. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.