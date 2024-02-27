Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.230-1.230 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.61.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 18.4 %

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 35,733,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.38 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 12.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.