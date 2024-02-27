Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 73,679 Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 73,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 458.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.42.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $149.25. 665,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $149.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

