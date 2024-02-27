Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1,122.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,398,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120,385 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $252,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.11. The company had a trading volume of 439,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

