TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $139.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 139 ($1.76) and last traded at GBX 140 ($1.78), with a volume of 536468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.60 ($1.81).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.30) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get TT Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTG

TT Electronics Price Performance

About TT Electronics

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 153.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £248.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,753.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

(Get Free Report)

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.