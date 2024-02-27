Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 51,996 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Salesforce worth $116,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,195,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,270,144,000 after purchasing an additional 121,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.09.

NYSE CRM traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,259. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.53 and a 52-week high of $303.83. The company has a market cap of $287.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.39, for a total transaction of $4,400,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,927,367,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,393,322 shares of company stock valued at $375,062,029. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

