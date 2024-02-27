Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,021,725 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914,265 shares during the quarter. Banco Bradesco makes up 1.5% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.11% of Banco Bradesco worth $34,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,996,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,760,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

