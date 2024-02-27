Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 54,522 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,522 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.38% of Waste Connections worth $132,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,463,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,980,000 after purchasing an additional 95,279 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 184,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,494 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 344,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,002,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total value of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WCN traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.30. 601,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,490. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.12 and a 1-year high of $171.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

