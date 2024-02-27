Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Group Analysts

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 price target from equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Laurentian cut shares of Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.
Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.
