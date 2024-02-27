Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.19.

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$1.32 on Tuesday, reaching C$22.97. 151,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,113. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.49.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

