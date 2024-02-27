Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$11.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.59% from the company’s current price.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.40.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 935,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,580. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.97. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.46 and a twelve month high of C$7.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.68.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8769231 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

