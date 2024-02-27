MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Set at C$28.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEG. National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.95.

Shares of MEG stock traded up C$0.38 on Tuesday, hitting C$27.90. 675,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.79 and a 12 month high of C$28.42. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

