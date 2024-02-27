Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Lowered to C$60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.20.

Shares of Emera stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 338,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$59.52.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

