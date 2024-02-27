Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target Cut to C$55.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Emera from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Emera stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$46.85. The stock had a trading volume of 338,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,076. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$59.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

