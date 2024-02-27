Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Lowered to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Cormark from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$148.82.

TSE CJT traded up C$2.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. The company had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$118.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$102.72.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

