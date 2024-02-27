Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPAD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of OPAD traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.03. 24,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,091. Offerpad Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $245.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPADGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 170.66%. The company had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Offerpad Solutions will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company's platform enables customers to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

