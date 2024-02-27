Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian upgraded Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Cargojet from C$109.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.82.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Cargojet Company Profile

TSE:CJT traded up C$2.68 on Tuesday, hitting C$116.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.36.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

