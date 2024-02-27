AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given a C$34.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$34.00 price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALA. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.21.

AltaGas stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 201,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,224. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.27. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.12.

In related news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. In related news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 80,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$2,208,910.58. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

