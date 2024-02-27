Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Citigroup

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 5.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Shares of BLDP traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. 2,199,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,627. The company has a market capitalization of $920.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a current ratio of 12.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.61. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $6.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 529,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter worth $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,910,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 849,311 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,764,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 396,738 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.