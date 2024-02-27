TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given New $105.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TMDX. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.19. 2,203,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 2.05. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $99.63.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP Miriam Provost sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $309,562.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $1,156,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,690.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,240. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.