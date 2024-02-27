Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Buys 81 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CME. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.56. 928,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,714. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $174.01 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.74.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

