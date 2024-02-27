Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,040,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 637,770 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $79,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,200,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,824,025. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

