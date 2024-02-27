Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $73,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV remained flat at $155.40 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,089,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,014. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $156.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.22.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

