Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 5,615 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $44,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,835,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,677,000 after acquiring an additional 946,369 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,744,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,537,000 after acquiring an additional 749,118 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 81.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,527,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,111,000 after purchasing an additional 683,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $88.93. 277,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 40.46%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMC. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

