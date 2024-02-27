Morningstar Investment Services LLC Sells 675,499 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675,499 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $43,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $16,807,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 450,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,090 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

