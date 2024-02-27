Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NVS traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 901,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.98 and a 12 month high of $108.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

