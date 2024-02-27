Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Duke Energy worth $35,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after buying an additional 1,033,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $90.78. 1,362,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,087,961. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.