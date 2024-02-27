Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Free Report) by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 398,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285,241 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cosan were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cosan by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,187,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,402 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Cosan by 6.5% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 2,722,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,998,000 after purchasing an additional 166,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cosan by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 106,364 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cosan by 98.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 163,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000.

Cosan Stock Up 2.7 %

CSAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.72. 74,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Cosan S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cosan from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Cosan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

