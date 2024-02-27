Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.25% of Pampa Energía worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 295.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Pampa Energía in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Pampa Energía by 177.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

PAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pampa Energía from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12 month low of $26.86 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an independent energy integrated company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal generation plants, thermal gas-fired thermal generation plants, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

