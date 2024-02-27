Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 909,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,030 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Matterport worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Matterport by 259.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth $291,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Matterport by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Matterport by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Matterport by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 126,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Matterport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MTTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Matterport

In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,404,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 1,075,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.40. Matterport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $3.78.

About Matterport

(Free Report)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.