Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.46. 937,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,435. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.95. The company has a market cap of $188.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $255.59.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

