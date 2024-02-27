Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lessened its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 168,218 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for about 1.7% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,567,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,028,861,000 after acquiring an additional 736,807 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.8% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 414,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 28,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BNS traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,482,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,774. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.7773 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

