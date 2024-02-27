Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after buying an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 42,744 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,657,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,911 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 92.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,518 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% during the third quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 158,800 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.30. 1,544,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,021,165. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

