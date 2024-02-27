Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Increased by Reuter James Wealth Management LLC

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank boosted its position in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 104.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.63.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,551 shares of company stock worth $9,739,791. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $376.47. The stock had a trading volume of 213,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,731. The company has a 50-day moving average of $359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.44. The company has a market cap of $236.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $380.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

