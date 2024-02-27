Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Holdings Increased by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,163 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $29,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $293,879,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.4 %

ENB traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,903,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,241,115. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.