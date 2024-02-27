Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Raises Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,665 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,217 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for about 6.5% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $54,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,996,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The stock had a trading volume of 726,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,653. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.7506 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TD

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.