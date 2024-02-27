John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 1,219 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total value of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Synopsys stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $573.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $533.37 and its 200 day moving average is $502.41. The company has a market cap of $87.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $350.58 and a 52-week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

