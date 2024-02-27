Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $41.29 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.3% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 252,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,554,000 after buying an additional 59,225 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 77.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 123,792 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,417,836. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

