California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,020 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 796,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,020 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $151,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.70. The company had a trading volume of 273,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,286. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $204.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

