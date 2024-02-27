California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,094 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $161,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $251.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,516. The company has a market capitalization of $103.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

