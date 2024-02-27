California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $171,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.4% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 51.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 195.7% in the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,064 shares of company stock worth $15,082,153 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GS traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $391.49. 842,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.31. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

